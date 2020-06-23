Oppo A9 2020 price dropped in India

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 8GB variant is now live on Amazon.

Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut of upto Rs 3,000 in India. The 4GB + 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 12,990 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone now retails at Rs 18,490.



After GST hike in April this year, the Oppo A9 2020 4GB and 8GB models price were hiked to Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,990 as against to their earlier pricing of Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,490.



It means after the price cut, the 8GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500 while the 4GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 3,000.



The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 8GB variant is now live on Amazon while the price cut of 4GB variant is tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom. It is to be noted that Amazon is still selling the 4GB variant at Rs 15,990.

Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India last year. To recall the specs, Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered with 2.0GHz SM6125 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.0.1 and is backed up by 5000mAH battery with reverse charging support.



It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel AI shooter for selfies and video calling.

Advertisement