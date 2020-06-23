Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 price dropped in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 2:04 pm

Latest News

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 8GB variant is now live on Amazon.
Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut of upto Rs 3,000 in India. The 4GB + 128GB variant is now selling at Rs 12,990 while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the phone now retails at Rs 18,490.

After GST hike in April this year, the Oppo A9 2020 4GB and 8GB models price were hiked to Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,990 as against to their earlier pricing of Rs 14,990 and Rs 17,490.

It means after the price cut, the 8GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 500 while the 4GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 3,000.

The price cut of Oppo A9 2020 8GB variant is now live on Amazon while the price cut of 4GB variant is tipped by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom. It is to be noted that Amazon is still selling the 4GB variant at Rs 15,990.

 

Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India last year. To recall the specs, Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered with 2.0GHz SM6125 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.0.1 and is backed up by 5000mAH battery with reverse charging support.

It has quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary lens, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel mono lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel AI shooter for selfies and video calling.

Advertisement

Oppo A9 2020 gets a price cut in India, now available at Rs 15,990

Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint colour variant launched in India

Oppo A9 2020 and Reno 2Z price slashed in India

Oppo A9 2020 receives a price cut again in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo A9 2020 Oppo A9 2020 specs Oppo A9 2020 price Oppo A9 2020 price cut

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

A mysterious Vivo smartphone appears online

Realme 3 Pro receiving new update with charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Honor X10 Max key specs revealed ahead of July 2 launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies