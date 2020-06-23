Advertisement

WWDC 2020: Apple introduces iOS 14 with App Library and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 10:31 am

Latest News

The latest OS comes with a host of interesting features and it is available to Apple Developer Programme members starting from today.

Apple has today announced the launch of its latest operating system for iPhones known as iOS 14. The latest OS comes with a host of interesting features and it is available to Apple Developer Programme members starting from today. 

 

The company has revealed that a public beta will be available next month, while the stable update will be rolled out in fall. The iOS 14 update is available for iPhone 6s and later models. To start with, the update brings a new App Library, which it claims organises all the apps into different folders. The App Library is available at the end of the Home screen pages. This is basically an app drawer, but with some added features. Users can choose how many Home Screen pages to display and easily hide pages for quick access to the App Library. 

 

The company has revealed picture-in-picture support for FaceTime, calls and Siri interactions. The company has also added an App Clip feature that will be designed to be discovered at the moment in need. The company says App Clips are associated with a particular product or business and load within seconds to complete a specific task, such as renting a scooter, purchasing a coffee, or filling a parking meter.

 

Apple has introduced new features to Messages. Users can pin conversations to the top of their messages list, easily keep up with lively group threads through mentions and inline replies, and further customize conversations by setting a group photo using an image or emoji. The brand has also introduced new privacy features. The company says that apps will now be required to obtain user permission before tracking. 

 

Later this year, App Store product pages will feature summaries of developers’ self-reported privacy practices, displayed in a simple, easy-to-understand format. In addition, users can upgrade existing accounts to Sign in with Apple, choose to share their approximate location with app developers rather than their precise location when granting an app location access.

 

Apart from this, the iOS 14 brings new Translate feature the offers translation of voice and text among 11 different languages. It also expands Siri knowledge and one can now send audio messages via Siri. The company has also introduced new Digital car keys that provide users a secure way to use iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start their car. . Digital car keys can be easily shared using Messages or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost, and are available starting this year through NFC.

 

 

US man sues Apple for $1 trillion over iPhone repair

Apple Maps brings Nearby feature to India

Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 suffers from USB connectivity issues

Latest News from Apple

Tags: Apple iOS 14 iOS 14 availability iOS 14 features WWDC WWDC 20202 Apple iPhones

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 5G smartphone now available for sale in India via Amazon

Asus ROG Phone 3 to be launched next month

Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 price hiked in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies