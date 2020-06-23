Advertisement

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan extended till September

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 4:02 pm

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB is available across several BSNL circles in India.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan to September 20. The plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB is available across several BSNL circles in India. The telco earlier announced that the plan would be valid till June 22, however, this varies in some circles.

In this plan, customers will get 500GB of monthly data at a speed of up to 50Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Additionally, the plan also offers free unlimited calls to all networks anywhere in India.

The Fibro 500GB plan priced at Rs 777 per month has been extended to September 20 in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, reports Telecom Talk. Earlier the plan was valid till June 22 in these circles.

Circles like Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Kolkata, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal have listed June 24 as the expiry date for Fibro 500GB plan.

However, the Fibro 500GB plan is scheduled to expire on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

BSNL recently revised its Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 99 plan. It now comes with free Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT). The operator otherwise charges Rs 30 per month for the PRBT subscription. The plan offers unlimited voice calls unlimited local and STD voice calls (both on-net and off-net) as well as national roaming. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day for 22 days after which users would be charged at their base tariff.

