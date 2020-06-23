Advertisement

WWDC 2020: macOS Big Sur announced, Apple silicon for Macs revealed

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 11:45 am

The company has also introduced its new Apple silicon chipset for its Mac lineup.
Apple has announced the launch of a new version for macOS Big Sur during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 event. The company has also introduced its new Apple silicon chipset for its Mac lineup. 

 

macOS Big Sur

 

The company has revealed that macOS Big Sur comes with an all-new Control Center that provides quick access to controls from the desktop. There is a new Notification Center that includes interactive notifications and redesigned widgets that come in different sizes, providing users with more relevant information at a glance. The company says that it is the biggest design upgrade since the introduction of Mac OS X. 

 

For Safari, tabs have been entirely redesigned to make navigating with Safari faster and more powerful by showing more tabs on-screen, displaying favicons by default to easily identify open tabs. Users can customize the new start page with a background image and sections like their Reading List and iCloud Tabs.

 

The latest update also brings Messages on the Mac with new tools to manage important conversations. One can pin their favourite conversations to the top and it also brings new effects that let users add personality to their messages with balloons, confetti, and more. Users can now create and customize their Memoji on the Mac as well. 

 

Apple Silicon

 

The company has also introduced its first custom-made silicon known as Apple silicon for the Mac. Developers can easily convert their existing apps to run on Apple silicon. The company says that developers can make their iOS and iPadOS apps available on the Mac without any modifications. Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.

 

The company says that it will continue to support and release new versions of macOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come and it has new products in the pipeline as well. “From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I’ve never been more excited about the future of the Mac.”

 

