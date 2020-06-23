Oppo Reno 3A launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3A features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and dewdrop-notch design.

Oppo has silently launched a new smartphone under its Reno series in the Japanese market known as the OPPO Reno3 A. The smartphone is priced at 39,800 Yen (approx. Rs 28,152) for its sole 6GB and 128GB model. It comes in Gradient white and Black colour variants.



Oppo Reno 3A features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and dewdrop-notch design. The display comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 89.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage onboard which is further expandable via a microSD card.



Oppo Reno 3A run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 OS. It packs a 4,025mAh battery with fast charging support. For security, there is a in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock feature.



For the imaging purpose, Oppo Reno 3A features a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.25 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera. The phone will include a 16-megapixel camera on the front panel.



Lastly, the Oppo Reno 3A measures 161 x 74 x 8.2mm and weighs 175 grams. The phone is IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.