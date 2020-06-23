Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets Android 10 update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 2:05 pm

Samsung has started rolling out an Android 10 update to its older Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The update brings the latest OneUI  2.0 along with the latest security patch and more. To recall, the tablet was launched with Android Oreo and it received Android Pie update in April last year

 

The update comes with version number T835XXU4CTF5 and it brings the latest June 2020 security patch. The official changelog reveals that the update brings Dark Mode to the tablet along with improved layout for titles and buttons. 

 

It also enhances the animations for a smoother experience and it brings new navigation gestures support. The update also brings improved high-contrast keyboards and layouts for larger text. It also improves better text over wallpaper as it automatically adjusts font colours based on the light and dark areas and colour contrast of the image used as a wallpaper. 

 

The update also replaces the SmartThings panel with Media and Devices and one can control SmartThings devices directly from the quick panel. The battery usage graph now provides more details with the latest update. The update also brings Digital Wellbeing along with Focus Mode and new parental controls. 

 

In terms of camera, the update adds the ability to edit the modes that appear at the bottom of the screen and it also provides a More tab to access hidden modes from the preview screen. The update also improves the layout of the camera UI. The update also brings Trash feature for Contacts and it adds Stickers and ringtones in Calendar.  Here’s the rest of the changelog of the latest update:

 

Reminder

- More options are available for repeating reminders.

- Set location-based reminders for a specific period of time.

- Share reminders with your family group and other sharing groups.

- Set reminders for a specific date without an alert.

 

My Files

- Created a Trash feature so you can restore files if you delete something by mistake.

- Added more filters you can use while searching to help you find things quickly.

- You can now copy or move multiple files and folders to different destinations at the same time.

 

Calculator

- Added speed and time units to the unit converter.

 

Samsung keyboard

- A multilingual translation feature has been added.

- A text undo/redo feature has been added.

- You can now search for music in Spotify directly from the keyboard.

- An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added.

 

Quick Share

- Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share.

 

Music Share

- Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device.

 

Samsung Daily

- Bixby Home has been replaced with Samsung Daily.

 

