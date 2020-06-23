Advertisement

Realme 3 Pro receiving new update with charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 1:10 pm

Latest News

The Realme 3 Pro update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.06.
Advertisement

Realme has now started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The phone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of June. The new software update brings June Android security patch along with other improvements.

Realme X2 is also getting firmware version RMX1992EX_11.C.09 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.09. The update adds the PaySa app, optimizes the height of status bar, and improves the slide back gesture transparency. It also enhances system performance and brings fixes for known issues.


The Realme 3 Pro update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.06. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme 3 Pro update adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link. It also adds charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging.

For the settings, the update modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch and default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. Further the update optimizes transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size.

As per the company, the update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Find the complete change log below:

 

UI Version: RMX1851EX_11.C.06

Advertisement

 

Security

● Updated Andriod security patch（June,2020）

 

Applications

● Added realme PaySa

● Added realme Link

 

Battery

● Added charging animation on the lock screen

● Added charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging

 

Settings

● Modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch

● Modified default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode

 

Optimization

● Optimized transparency of the slide back gesture style 

● Optimized screen recording icon size



 

Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro get a new update in India

Realme 3 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi, February security patch

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 get new update in India

Realme 3 Pro new update brings April Android security patch and DocVault ID Feature

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 3 Pro Realme 3 Pro update Realme 3 Pro new update Realme 3 Pro features Realme 3 Pro specs Realme 3 Pro price Realme smartphones Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

A mysterious Vivo smartphone appears online

Honor X10 Max key specs revealed ahead of July 2 launch

Oppo Reno 3A launched with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies