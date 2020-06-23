Realme 3 Pro receiving new update with charging animation, Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

The Realme 3 Pro update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.06.

Realme has now started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The phone is getting a new update via OTA for the month of June. The new software update brings June Android security patch along with other improvements.



Realme X2 is also getting firmware version RMX1992EX_11.C.09 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.09. The update adds the PaySa app, optimizes the height of status bar, and improves the slide back gesture transparency. It also enhances system performance and brings fixes for known issues.





For the settings, the update modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch and default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. Further the update optimizes transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size.



As per the company, the update is now being rolled out in a staged manner. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in the coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX1851EX_11.C.06

Security

● Updated Andriod security patch（June,2020）

Applications

● Added realme PaySa

● Added realme Link

Battery

● Added charging animation on the lock screen

● Added charging decimal display on the lock screen while charging

Settings

● Modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch

● Modified default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode

Optimization

● Optimized transparency of the slide back gesture style

● Optimized screen recording icon size





