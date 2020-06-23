Advertisement

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 222 pack with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 5:04 pm

Apart from offering free one year of Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription, the Jio Rs 222 prepaid pack offers 15GB of total data that is valid until the base plan expires.
Reliance Jio recently introduced Disney+ Hotstar VIP one-year subscription to all prepaid users who recharge their account with Rs 401 plan, Rs 2,599 plan, and select 4G data vouchers. Now the company has announced a new Rs 222 data pack offering annual VIP subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar service to select subscribers.

Apart from offering free one year of Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription, the Jio Rs 222 prepaid pack offers 15GB of total data that is valid until the base plan expires. This pack is now live only for subscribers who are subscribed to a Jio annual plan. We were able to spot it in our existing annual subscription account.

To activate Disney+ Hotstar annual VIP subscription, one has to download the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can then login using OTP from your eligible Jio number.

The Rs 401 prepaid plan comes with Disney+ Hostar VIP subscription for one full year. The pack offers 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers additional 6GB of data, unlimited voice calling from Jio to Jio, while Jio to non-Jio comes with FUP of 1000 minutes.

The other plan with Disney+ Hostar VIP subscription is Rs 2599 prepaid plan which offers 2GB of data per day along with additional 10GB of data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio, while Jio to non-Jio calls come with FUP of 12000 minutes. It comes with a validity of 365 days.

Additionally, the free Disney+ Hostar subscription is also available with Rs 612 and Rs 1208 data vouchers. The Rs 612 offers 72GB of data along with 6000 minutes for Jio-to-other mobile calling, while Rs 1208 pack offers 240GB of data and it comes with 240 days of validity.

