Asus ROG Phone 3 to be launched next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 10:29 am

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will have a LED ROG logo with a new Tencent Games branding at the bottom and triple camera setup at the back.
Asus ROG Phone 3 will be launched next month. The company has released a poster on Weibo confirming that the ROG Phone 3 will go official in July but it has not announced any official launch date.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will have a LED ROG logo with a new Tencent Games branding at the bottom and triple camera setup at the back. It has already appeared on TENAA with full specifications as per which ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It may support up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It will have three memory variants -  8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. It will lack a microSD card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. The front camera sensor will be  13-megapixel.


The ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging. It measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams. It will come in Black colour.

