Apple iPhones to get 5G update by December

Apple announced that starting in December, it will begin upgrading its iPhone models to make them compatible with 5G wireless networks. The Indian government has also asked mobile phone manufacturers to enable 5G connection to their phones which support it.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” Apple said in a statement.

The company will push software upgrades for 5G connectivity to the latest models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE. These devices do not support the network currently.

The Indian Prime Minister launched 5G services on October 1, with Reliance Jio announcing they would be available in four cities to start with and Bharti Airtel 5G is available in 8 cities.

Bharti Airtel is the first telecommunications company to have commercially launched 5G services. Jio has started beta trials for 5G, but they’re not the only ones who currently have access to it.

As of now, 5G coverage in India is almost negligible and it is expected to take more than a year for it to have decent coverage. Also, if you start using 5G services in areas where it is available your battery might drain faster.