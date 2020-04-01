  • 19:34 Apr 01, 2020

ACT Fibernet scheme offering free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds extended till April 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 3:08 pm

ACT Fibernet is offering upgraded speed to 300Mbps, up from the base 100Mbps.
Earlier this month, ACT Fibernet announced an upgrade to 300Mbps speeds along with unlimited data consumption to all its users in India. The free upgrade was valid for the entire month of March, but the company has now extended the deadline for these benefits to April 30 without extra cost.

The company had introduced these benefits due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the work from home policy and encourage social distancing. ACT Fibernet is offering upgraded speed to 300Mbps, up from the base 100Mbps. It is also giving unlimited FUP on the data at no cost.
ACT Fibernet

Recently. BSNL announced a new broadband plan for its customers in India offering free internet to all its customers across the country. The new plan is known as Wok@Home broadband plan and it is free of cost. It will provide 5GB of data per day with internet speeds of 10 Mbps and once the data limit is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 1 Mbps.

Earlier Airtel announced prepaid pack validity extension and free Rs 10 talk time to 80 million users. Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL have also announced an extension of the validity for prepaid customers.

 

Reliance Jio has now extended JioPhone users validity. Now the users will now be able to receive incoming calls post validity expiration. All the JioPhone users will get free 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS anywhere in the country till April 17th, 2020.

