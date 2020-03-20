  • 16:41 Mar 20, 2020

Advertisement

BSNL offers free broadband service to its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 20, 2020 4:17 pm

Latest News

The company is offering free internet to all its customers across the country.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new broadband plan for its customers in India. Under this plan, the company is offering free internet to all its customers across the country. 

 

The new plan is known as Wok@Home broadband plan and it is free of cost. Yes, you heard that right, users will get free internet connection with this plan. The company has revealed that it will provide 5GB of data per day with internet speeds of 10 Mbps and once the data limit is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 1 Mbps. 

 

The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved. However, it is important to note that the plan is only available to existing BSNL landline customers. Customers can avail free calling benefits as per their landline plan, reports Telecom Talk. 

 

Previously, the state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 247. The plan is live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles among others.

 

The BSNL Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited voice calling and 3GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes daily. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and Lokdhun content.

 

 BSNL also revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The Rs 998 prepaid recharge now comes with 270 days validity instead of 240 days it was offering earlier. It means it is now offering an extra 30 days validity.

 

This will be valid until June 6, 2020. This Rs 998 plan offers 2GB data per day and Lokdhun content. This BSNL plan also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) benefit for the first two months.

 

BSNL increases the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

BSNL introduces Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day

BSNL launches Rs 247 prepaid recharge plan, revises Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans

Latest News from BSNL

Tags: BSNL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Reliance Jio 4G data add-on plans offer 2x more data, off-net voice calls

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid plans

D2h Stream Android TV setup box, D2h Magic Stick launched in India

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies