BSNL offers free broadband service to its customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new broadband plan for its customers in India. Under this plan, the company is offering free internet to all its customers across the country.

The new plan is known as Wok@Home broadband plan and it is free of cost. Yes, you heard that right, users will get free internet connection with this plan. The company has revealed that it will provide 5GB of data per day with internet speeds of 10 Mbps and once the data limit is exhausted, users can still use the internet at a reduced speed of 1 Mbps.

The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved. However, it is important to note that the plan is only available to existing BSNL landline customers. Customers can avail free calling benefits as per their landline plan, reports Telecom Talk.

Previously, the state-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 247. The plan is live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu circles among others.

The BSNL Rs 247 plan comes with a validity of 30 days and it offers unlimited voice calling and 3GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. The calling comes with a capping of 250 minutes daily. The plan also includes 100 SMS messages per day and Lokdhun content.

BSNL also revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The Rs 998 prepaid recharge now comes with 270 days validity instead of 240 days it was offering earlier. It means it is now offering an extra 30 days validity.

This will be valid until June 6, 2020. This Rs 998 plan offers 2GB data per day and Lokdhun content. This BSNL plan also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) benefit for the first two months.