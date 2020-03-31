  • 14:13 Mar 31, 2020

Vodafone Idea, BSNL, MTNL extend prepaid validity, credit Rs 10 talk time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 1:27 pm

BSNL and MTNL have also extended the validity of their prepaid packs amid the 21-day lockdown till April 20.
After Airtel, Vodafone Idea has today also announced an extension in the validity of its prepaid plans, availed by low income customers using feature phones, till 17th April 2020. Meanwhile, BSNL and MTNL have also extended the validity of their prepaid packs.

This free of cost extension in plan validity timeline will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.

The company is a statement said that the unprecedented situation arising from the outbreak of COVID 19 has created several hardships, especially for low income, prepaid customers using feature phones. To ensure that such customers remain connected amidst these troubled times, Vodafone Idea has announced the extension.

The telecom company is also crediting Rs 10 talk time in the account of its subscribers. It says that this way their customers will continue to stay connected with their family and friends by making calls or sending SMS. This talk time is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days.

Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “Our customers must remain connected without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. Extending plan validity and crediting talk time will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners, whose lives and livelihoods have been most unsettled due to the precautionary lockdown. Our network teams are already operating 24X7 to ensure seamless connectivity.”

With this special initiative for low income feature phone users, Vodafone Idea customers can now continue to remain fully connected with their dear ones and access relevant, latest updates from local authorities.

Customers availing Vodafone Idea’s services via smart phones can continue to recharge their accounts using the feature rich online and digital platforms MyVodafone App, MyIdea App, and can use websites. The telco said that e-wallets like PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay can be used to recharge phones. In addition, customers can use USSD service by dialing *121# from Vodafone or Idea number to recharge.

BSNL and MTNL have also extended the validity of their prepaid packs amid the 21-day lockdown till April 20. Both the operators will offer Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance. To recall, Bharti Airtel has extended the validity till April 17.

While BSNL and MTNL have extended the validity of prepaid packs till April 20, Bharti Airtel has done so till April 17. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Praveen Kumar Purwar said, "BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to 'Go Digital' for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services."

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet: Now @BSNLCorporate & @MTNLOfficial will extend validity period of their pre-paid mobiles upto 20 April 2020 & provide ₹10 of additional talk time even after zero balance. This will enable poor people make calls for help even if they don’t have any balance left.#21daysLockdown".

Tags: Vodafone Coronavirus

