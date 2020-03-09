  • 16:23 Mar 09, 2020

ACT Fibernet offers free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 2:58 pm

The free upgrade is valid at no extra cost for the entire month of March.
ACT Fibernet has announced an upgrade to 300Mbps speeds along with unlimited data consumption to all its users in India. The free upgrade is valid at no extra cost for the entire month of March. 

 

In order to avail this offer, users need to download ACT Fibernet application from Android and iOS platforms. Users need to login with their mobile number and enter the OTP. In the app, there will be a banner which reads ‘Click to Boost’. Click on this banner and the plan will be upgraded to 300Mbps speeds with unlimited data. 

 

The offer is currently valid until March 31 and there is no information on whether the company will extend this offer or not. The offer has been made live due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the work from home policy revealed by some offices in few cities. 

 

Previously, ACT Fibernet announced that it is rolling its upgraded media streaming device, ACT Stream TV 4K on a device rental model. The company has also revealed a host of new features and offers for its streaming box as well. 

 

To start with the rental programme, ACT Fibernet customers can visit the company’s website and book the ACT Stream TV 4K box. Users need to pay Rs 1,000 as a one-time refundable security deposit. 

 

Furthermore, one can choose two rental programmes including monthly rental of Rs 200 + taxes and 6-month rental fee of Rs 1000 + taxes. The ACT Fibernet ACT Stream TV 4K comes with a price tag of Rs 4,499. All customers will get a special promotional offer of 100+ TV channels, 100 GB extra data per month along with 1-month Zee5 and 2-months HOOQ subscription complimentary.

