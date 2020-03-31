  • 10:55 Mar 31, 2020

Airtel extends prepaid pack validity till 17 April, adds Rs 10 talktime for subscribers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 10:41 am

Airtel has said that it has extended the pre-paid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17th, 2020.
Bharti Airtel has announced an extension in the validity period of more than 8 crore pre-paid connections until April 17. the telecom company has also credited talk time of Rs 10 in these accounts.


In a press release, Airtel has said that it has extended the pre-paid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17th, 2020. All these customers will continue to get incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted.


Airtel will also credit an additional Rs 10 of talk time in the pre-paid accounts of all these 80 million customers to enable them to make calls or send SMS. The telco also confirmed that the benefits would be available to users in the next 48 hours.

In the press statement, Airtel mentioned that these 80 million customers effectively cover all underprivileged households on the Airtel Network. These special measures will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners who may have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19. All other customers on Airtel’s network are already recharging their accounts using online platforms.


Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said “In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down”.

