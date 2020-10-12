Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 5 Budget Smartphones Deals

With Flipkart's Big Billion Days right around the corner, the e-commerce website is offering great discounts at budget smartphones. Let's take a look at them.

Flipkart is offering great deals in its Big Billion Days sale which will begin from 16th October till 21st October. While many of the deals are still hidden by Flipkart, they have also shown some of the great deals on budget smartphones. Here are the top 5 of them:

Poco's famous M2 Pro which is currently available for Rs 13,999 will be available for Rs 12,999 during the BBD sale. At this price, the device will be competing with Realme's Narzo 20, and looks to be a better buy than the same.

The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 4000mAh battery. The Poco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 which is currently selling for Rs 16,999 for 64GB variant and Rs 17,999 for 128GB variant will start at Rs 15,499 during the BBD Sale.

This device is a first of its kind in the Samsung series. Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The LG G8X which is currently priced at Rs 54,990 will be available for just Rs 20,000 during the BBD which is one of the best offers available.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The Realme Narzo 20 which is currently available for Rs 11,499 will be available for Rs 10,499 during the sale. In our review, the device fairly performed well with an average camera. But with Poco M2 Pro's price drop, it will be interesting to see if people will pick this one over the Poco.

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. It has rear Fingerprint sensor.

On its rear, the Narzo 20 features a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.

The Oppo F15 that is currently priced at Rs 18,990 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 starting from 16th October. This device will also be in the range which the Narzo 20 Pro and Poco X3 are already ruling.

The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 4GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge.