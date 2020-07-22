F15 4GB

Oppo F15 4GB

Price :

Rs. 16990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 4GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB.

 The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera - 48MP main lens with f1.7 aperture, 8MP 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9mm

Weight

172 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.1.2)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Magnetic, Distance Sensor (In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 16,990

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 16,990

Except for storage, the specifications for the Oppo F15's new variant will remain the same as of its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

