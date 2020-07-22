You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 4GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB.
The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Rear Camera - 48MP main lens with f1.7 aperture, 8MP 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|
172 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (with ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, Magnetic, Distance Sensor (In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
