  • Launch : 21 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Variants:

Description

The Realme Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. It has rear Fingerprint sensor.

On its rear, the Narzo 20 features a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.

The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 10 (realme UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

