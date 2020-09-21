You might like this
Realme Narzo 20 128GB
Price :
Rs. 10499
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme Narzo 20 comes with the same 6.5-inches HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) 20:9 mini-drop display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with upto 4GB + 128GB and the storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-sd card slot. It has rear Fingerprint sensor.
On its rear, the Narzo 20 features a triple camera system which includes a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixels selfie camera.
The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
