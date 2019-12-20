You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 December, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.
The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.
The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.
Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The device comes with 5G when purchased as the V50S ThinQ. Additional features include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo speakers, MIL-STD 810G durability and IP68 dust and water resistance. The LG G8X ThinQ weighs in at 192 grams and measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (FullVision OLED Display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
403 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 13MP (Dual Cameras: 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, 78 degree lens, 13MP ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size, 136 degree lens)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/1.9, 0.8 micron pixel size, 79-degree field of view,)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, upgradable to Android 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO)
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC,)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB (In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
