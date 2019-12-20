  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

Price :

Rs. 49999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 December, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

 

The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. 

 

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The device comes with 5G when purchased as the V50S ThinQ. Additional features include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo speakers, MIL-STD 810G durability and IP68 dust and water resistance. The LG G8X ThinQ weighs in at 192 grams and measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (FullVision OLED Display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

403 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 13MP (Dual Cameras: 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, 78 degree lens, 13MP ultra wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 micron pixel size, 136 degree lens)
Front Camera

32MP (f/1.9, 0.8 micron pixel size, 79-degree field of view,)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, upgradable to Android 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO)
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC,)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Proximity, RGB (In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

LG G8X ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,999

LG G8X ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,999

The LG G8X ThinQ comes in Aurora Black colour and will be available across all retail outlets starting tomorrow.

LG G8X ThinQ global roll begins November 1, price revealed

LG G8X ThinQ global roll begins November 1, price revealed

LG G8X ThinQ smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

LG G8X ThinQ with in-display fingerprint scanner, DualScreen accessory unveiled

LG G8X ThinQ with in-display fingerprint scanner, DualScreen accessory unveiled

LG has announced the LG G8X ThinQ at the IFA 2019 event in Berlin with in-display fingerprint scanner, waterdrop notch and an upgraded DualScreen accessory.

