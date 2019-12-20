Description

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

The camera on the LG G8X ThinQ comprises of a 12MP primary unit (1/2.55" sensor, 1.4µm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, dual pixel PDAF, OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens (1/2.8", 1.0µm, f/2.4, fixed focus) with 136-degree FoV. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view.

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The device comes with 5G when purchased as the V50S ThinQ. Additional features include a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo speakers, MIL-STD 810G durability and IP68 dust and water resistance. The LG G8X ThinQ weighs in at 192 grams and measures 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm.