Honor 200 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.
For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.
The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well. The Honor 200 5G does not have an IP rating.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Blue, Pink, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2664 x 1200 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|437
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Magic OS 8.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, OIS
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.1 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5200
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration