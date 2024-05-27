Honor 200 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well. The Honor 200 5G does not have an IP rating.