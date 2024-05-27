  1. Home
Honor 200 5G

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2664 x 1200 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5200mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Honor 200 sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 16GB of and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an Blaster as well. The Honor 200 5G does not have an IP rating.

Honor 200 5G Specs

Honor 200 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Black, Blue, Pink, White

Honor 200 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor 200 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2664 x 1200 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 437

Honor 200 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor 200 5G Software

OS & UI Magic OS 8.0, Android 14

Honor 200 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.1 sensor

Honor 200 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5200
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor 200 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Honor 200 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration

