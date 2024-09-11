Honor Rolls Out OTA Update for Honor 200 Series With New AI Features

Honor is now rolling out an OTA update for Honor 200 smartphones in India with version MR2. The update brings new AI features, critical performance, and security enhancements and will be available for all HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro devices by September 13th, 2024, according to HTech.

The key enhancements introduced in the MR2 OTA update for the Honor 200 series include a couple of new AI features. The full changelog, as shared by HTech, is as follows:

Security Update : Integrated the September 2024 Google security patch.

: Integrated the September 2024 Google security patch. AI Eraser : Powered by advanced Google Cloud generative AI, this feature allows users to easily remove unwanted objects, text, and background elements from photos. It then fills the gaps with realistic content, ensuring high photo quality. Users can go to Gallery > Select a photo > Edit > AI Eraser to use the feature.

: Powered by advanced Google Cloud generative AI, this feature allows users to easily remove unwanted objects, text, and background elements from photos. It then fills the gaps with realistic content, ensuring high photo quality. Users can go to Gallery > Select a photo > Edit > AI Eraser to use the feature. Face-to-Face Translation : This feature provides real-time translation for multiple languages, supporting both voice and text input. It is ideal for travelers and language learners, enabling translation broadcasts for seamless communication. To try out the feature, go to Settings > Assistant > Face-to-Face Translation .

: . USB Data Security : This feature enhances security by requiring user authentication when switching USB modes from “Charge only” to data transfer modes.

: This feature enhances security by requiring user authentication when switching USB modes from “Charge only” to data transfer modes. Split-Screen App Combinations: This feature allows users to save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for quick access.

To access the OTA update, Honor 200 series users can go to Settings > System & updates > Software update and then tap ‘Check for Updates’ to check whether the update has been pushed for their unit. As it’s a phased rollout, one might have to wait till September 13 before their device gets the update.

We reviewed the Honor 200 around a month ago and were highly impressed with the device’s cameras and smooth software performance. The Honor 200 5G packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. It is the first phone in India, alongside the 200 Pro 5G, to run Magic OS 8.0 out of the box.