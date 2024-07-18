Honor 200: First Impressions

Htech has launched the Honor 200 in India, priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Additionally, one needs to purchase a 100W charger separately for Rs 2,999. We have spent some time with the smartphone, and here are our first impressions of the Honor 200.

Design:

The Honor 200, following in the footsteps of the Honor 200 Pro, has an eye-catching design. Its design stands out, especially with the distinctive oval-shaped rear camera housing and minimalistic approach. While it lacks the two-tone effect of its higher-end sibling, the Honor 200 still captures attention with its textured pattern and matte finish on the back. This pattern is visible in good lighting conditions and helps keep fingerprints at bay. The white variant of the Honor 200, which we got for review, shows a cloudy pattern under bright lighting, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Even though it doesn’t have a glass back, the Honor 200 still feels premium with its aluminium frame and plastic back. This choice of materials makes the phone lightweight, weighing just 187g, and impressively slim at 7.7mm thick. The device fits comfortably in hand, partly due to its quad-curved display design.

Power:

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor powers the Honor 200, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. The device showed no signs of lag or stutter during a brief hands-on session, although its gaming performance is still untested. The processor and RAM combination should be sufficient for most daily tasks and multitasking requirements.

The Honor 200 is powered by MagicOS 8.0, an operating system based on Android 14 that utilizes AI technology. MagicOS 8.0 introduces several new features, such as Magic Capsule, Magic Lock Screen, and the HONOR Platform-level AI with Magic Portal for quick sharing. A few pre-loaded apps are also available, but users can remove them.

Display and Audio:

One of the standout features of the Honor 200 is its display. The 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.2K OLED screen boasts an impressive peak brightness of 4000 nits. This matches the brightness of the Honor 200 Pro. The display is bright enough to be easily readable even under bright sunlight, and the 120Hz Refresh Rate ensures smooth scrolling and a responsive user experience.

On the audio front, the device is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Voice Care technology, which the brand claims will enhance the overall media consumption experience. In our brief experience, we found it good.

IP Rating:

However, the Honor 200 does have some limitations. It lacks any official dust and water resistance, which is a notable omission when compared to competitors like the Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord 4, and even the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Camera:

The Honor 200’s camera is another area where it is completely loaded on paper, as we have yet to test its capabilities. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor and OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS and EIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view. The front camera is a 50MP portrait selfie camera.

Honor 200 supports an AI-powered Portrait mode developed in conjunction with high-end photography firm Studio Harcourt. While I didn’t get to test the Harcourt mode during my hands-on, strangely, the front camera does not support it.

Battery:

The Honor 200 is equipped with a 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery, slightly larger than the 5000mAh batteries found in many competitors. This should help the device last through a full day of use. When it does need to be recharged, Honor’s 100W SuperCharge technology can quickly get the phone back up and running. However, it’s important to note that the charger is not included in the box.

Honor 200 offers an interesting mix of design, performance, and features. While it has some drawbacks, such as the lack of dust and water resistance and the absence of a fast charger inside teh box, its impressive display, capable cameras, and sleek design are some key highlights. However, before recommending whether to buy it or not, we need to thoroughly test the device. Stay tuned for our detailed Honor 200 review.