Honor X7b 5G sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel that offers an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Honor X7b 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.