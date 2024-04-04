Honor X7b 5G sports a 6.8-inch LCD panel that offers an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
Honor X7b 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.
The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 35W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.8
|Screen Type
|TFT LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 13, Magic OS 7.2
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|35W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration