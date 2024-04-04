  1. Home
Honor X7b 5G

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.8-inch, 2412 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

Honor X7b sports a 6.8-inch panel that offers an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, paired with 8GB of and 256GB of storage

Honor X7b 5G has a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, the device is equipped with a 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 35W support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Honor X7b 5G Specs

Honor X7b 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Green, Black, Silver

Honor X7b 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Honor X7b 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.8
Screen Type TFT LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Honor X7b 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor X7b 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13, Magic OS 7.2

Honor X7b 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Honor X7b 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 35W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor X7b 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor X7b 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

