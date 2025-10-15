Samsung’s Project Moohan XR Headset is Launching on October 21

Samsung has scheduled a new launch event for October 21 where the company has confirmed that it will be launching its Project Moohan XR headset. “As a leader in mobile AI, Samsung is ushering in a new era by introducing a new category of AI-native devices,” the company said in its newsroom post.

“At the heart of this vision is Android XR, a powerful platform optimized with AI embedded right from the start. Co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR is designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the center of immersive, everyday experiences,” the company added.

Project Moohan, first unveiled earlier last year, is the first product built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, and it blends everyday utility with immersive new experiences, as per the brand. It is essentially an Apple Vision Pro competitor with similar use cases but a completely new software that’s built by Google and Samsung.

The Project Moohan XR headset leaked in detail earlier last week. The headset features dual lenses that display an immersive virtual environment through high-resolution 4K micro-OLED panels, offering a Pixel density of 4,032 PPI and a total of 29 million pixels—surpassing the Apple Vision Pro’s 23 million.

Samsung, per the leak, suggests that users can expect vivid, true-to-life colors and sharp clarity, powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Processor co-developed with Qualcomm and Google. This chip delivers 4.3K resolution per eye, 20% higher CPU frequencies, and 15% better GPU performance, enabling seamless AI, gesture, and spatial audio processing.

The Galaxy XR Project Moohan headset runs on Samsung’s custom One UI XR interface, integrating apps from both Samsung and Google. Users will find familiar apps like Camera, Gallery, Chrome, YouTube, Maps, and Netflix, along with Gemini integration for AI-powered assistance. The interface includes a floating App launcher and quick-access menu for settings and system controls.

