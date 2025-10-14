LG Essential Series Home Appliances Launched in India

LG Electronics India today unveiled the LG Essential Series home appliances, a new line of home appliances “created from the ground level with Indian insights,” said the company. As the company’s first major consumer initiative following the public listing of LGEIL, the Essential Series reflects LG Electronics’ (LG) renewed commitment to India, according to the brand.

LG Essential Series Home Appliances: Pricing & Availability

The LG Essential series will begin its nationwide rollout in November 2025.

Pricing: Starting at approximately Rs.18,000 for entry-level models. Pricing is indicative and subject to change, and may not include installation, taxes or any other service charges, the company said.

Availability: Products will be available at all authorised LG brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India subject to regulatory approvals and supply chain conditions.

LG Essential Series Home Appliances: Models, Features

The LG Essential Series comprises four key appliances designed for Indian households: