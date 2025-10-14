LG Essential Series Home Appliances Launched in India

LG Electronics India today unveiled the LG Essential Series home appliances, a new line of home appliances “created from the ground level with Indian insights,” said the company. As the company’s first major consumer initiative following the public listing of LGEIL, the Essential Series reflects LG Electronics’ (LG) renewed commitment to India, according to the brand.
LG Essential Series Home Appliances: Pricing & Availability
The LG Essential series will begin its nationwide rollout in November 2025.
Pricing: Starting at approximately Rs.18,000 for entry-level models. Pricing is indicative and subject to change, and may not include installation, taxes or any other service charges, the company said.
Availability: Products will be available at all authorised LG brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India subject to regulatory approvals and supply chain conditions.
Read More: LG OLED Evo 2025, QNED Evo 2025 Series TVs Launched in India
LG Essential Series Home Appliances: Models, Features
The LG Essential Series comprises four key appliances designed for Indian households:
- Double Door Refrigerator: The LG Essential refrigerators offers Frost Free Technology at a reasonable price, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Its Smart Mode automatically adjusts cooling based on seasonal changes, while a 20 percent larger (compared to previous models) vegetable storage compartment accommodates bulk grocery shopping – ideal for vegetarian households.
- Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine: Built for durability in diverse Indian conditions, the washer features Low Pressure Fill technology for effective washing even at low water pressures. The ProShield Motor with BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound) Cover provides enhanced protection against dust, insects and moisture, while the IPX4-certified water-resistant control panel offers reliable operation in humid conditions.
- Room Air Conditioner: The product comes equipped with features like Energy Manager+ with the “You decide your bill” function, which helps consumers manage energy consumption. The Diet Mode+ feature allows users to manage both cooling temperature and personal comfort, optimizing energy efficiency while delivering enhanced airflow. It is ideal for effectively cooling small to medium-sized spaces such as bedrooms or study rooms.
- Convertible Oven: Inspired by India’s rich culinary traditions, the oven includes Auto Cook menuscustomized for local dishes like ghee, paneer and dal. Equipped with Air Fry and Convection modes, it enables healthier cooking with the convenience of modern versatility.