Apple Launches M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and M5 Vision Pro

Apple has announced the launch of the M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and the M5 Vision

Pro Mixed Reality headset. Out of these, the new iPad and the MacBook Pro have been made available in India as well. Here’s everything to know about the new launches from Apple.

M5 iPad Pro: Price, Features

Customers can pre-order iPad Pro with M5 starting today in the Apple Store app in 31 countries and regions, including India. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,990 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are also available which will further increase the price.

Featuring a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, M5 is claimed to deliver a notable boost in performance for iPad Pro users. The new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance than iPad Pro with M4 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1. N1, the new Apple-designed wireless networking chip, enables the latest generation of wireless technologies with support for Wi-Fi 7 on iPad Pro.

The C1X Modem comes to cellular models of iPad Pro, delivering up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance than its predecessor with even greater efficiency, allowing users to do more on the go. Available in space black and silver, iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and features the Ultra Retina XDR display. It supports technologies like ProMotion and True Tone. iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR. It runs on iPadOS 26 out of the box.

With over 150GB/s of unified memory Bandwidth — a nearly 30 percent increase compared to the previous generation — the new iPad Pro helps users multitask across more apps, process AI models faster, play demanding games, and more. The new M5 iPad Pro offers up to 2x faster storage read and write speeds, and the 256GB and 512GB models start with 12GB of unified memory — 50 percent more than before.

Additionally, iPad Pro supports fast charge — enabling up to a 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes with an optional high-wattage USB-C power adapter like Apple’s 70W USB-C Power Adapter. The rest of the specifications and design remain identical to the M4 iPad Pro.

Read More: Apple Halts Vision Pro 2nd Gen Development in Favour of Apple AI Glasses

M5 MacBook Pro: Price, Features

Customers can pre-order the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starting today in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions, including India. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at Rs 1,69,900, and is available in space black and silver.

The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5x the AI performance and up to 1.6x faster graphics than the previous generation. M5 also includes a faster and more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth that accelerates everything from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) on device.

Additionally, it offers a battery life of up to 24 hours. With the latest storage technology, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 brings faster SSD performance than the previous generation for tasks like importing RAW image files or exporting large videos.

Renowned features — including a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, a wide array of ports, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and macOS Tahoe, are all included in the new M5 MacBook Pro.

M5 Vision Pro: Price, Features

The Vision Pro didn’t launch in India when it first debuted a couple of years back and neither has the newer version been released in the country. The new M5 Vision Pro and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499 (approx Rs 3,06,700) and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The upgraded Vision Pro also comes with the soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band in the box to help users achieve an even more comfortable fit, and visionOS 26, which enables innovative spatial experiences, including widgets, new Personas, an interactive Jupiter Environment, and new Apple Intelligence features with support for additional languages.

Built using third-generation 3-nanometer technology, M5 on Vision Pro features a 10-core CPU that delivers higher multithreaded performance, resulting in faster experiences throughout the system, including faster load times for apps and widgets and more responsive web browsing. The next-generation 10-core GPU architecture brings support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, enabling developers to add remarkable detail to lighting, shadows, and reflections in games like Control.

With M5, Apple Vision Pro renders 10 percent more pixels on the custom micro-OLED displays compared to the previous generation, resulting in a sharper image with crisper text and more detailed visuals. Vision Pro can also increase the Refresh Rate up to 120Hz for reduced motion blur when users look at their physical surroundings, and an even smoother experience when using Mac Virtual Display.

Vision Pro with M5 works alongside the purpose-built R1 chip, which processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, and streams new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds to create a real-time view of the world. The high-performance battery now supports up to two and a half hours of general use, and up to three hours of video playback, all on a single charge.

The 16-core Neural Engine makes AI-powered features run up to 50 percent faster for system experiences — like capturing a Persona or transforming photos into spatial scenes — and up to 2x faster for third-party apps compared to the previous generation.

As for the new Dual Knit Band, it features upper and lower straps that are 3D-knitted as a single piece to create a unique dual-rib structure that provides cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The lower strap features flexible fabric ribs embedded with tungsten inserts that provide a counterweight for additional comfort, balance, and stability. And the intuitive dual-function Fit Dial allows users to make fine-tuned adjustments to achieve their ideal fit. The new Dual Knit Band comes in small, medium, and large sizes; is available to purchase separately; and is compatible with the previous-generation Apple Vision Pro.