Honor 200 5G Series Launched in India: Check Specs, Price, Launch Offers

Honor 200 5G series has been launched in India by HTech, comprising of two devices, including the Honor 200 5G and the Honor 200 Pro 5G. The two new Honor 200 5G series smartphones share a similar camera setup at the rear, but differ in terms of the Processor used under the hood, presence of an IP rating, wireless charging support, and the front camera setup. Here’s everything they have to offer.

Honor 200 5G: Price, Specs

The Honor 200 5G is available in India in two variants, 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 34,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs 39,999. The device comes in Black and Moonlight White shades. The charger for the handset needs to be bought separately, that costs Rs 2,999.

The device goes on sale from July 20 during Prime Days sale on Amazon and till July 21, users can avail exclusive offers such as Rs 1,000 instant discount, Rs 2,000 coupon discount or a free gift, along with a Rs 2,000 bank offer on making the payment for the device using an ICICI bank or SBI bank card. It can be purchased via Amazon, mainline stores near you, and the Explore Honor website.

Honor 200 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well. The Honor 200 5G does not have an IP rating.

Honor 200 Pro 5G: Price, Specs

The Honor 200 Pro 5G comes in Ocean Cyan and Black shades. It is priced at Rs 57,999 for the single 12GB + 512GB model. The charger for the handset needs to be bought separately and isn’t included in the box. The charging brick costs Rs 2,999.

The device goes on sale from July 20 during Prime Days sale on Amazon and till July 21, users can avail exclusive offers such as Rs 8,000 instant discount, Rs 2,000 coupon discount or a free gift, along with a Rs 3,000 bank offer on making the payment for the device using an ICICI bank or SBI bank card. It can be purchased via Amazon, mainline stores near you, and the Explore Honor website.

Honor 200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED HDR display with 1.5K resolution (1224 x 2700 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 200 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel H9000 f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support and 66W wireless charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP65 rated as well.