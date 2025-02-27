Magic OS 9.0 for Honor 200 Series Now Rolling Out in India

HTech has officially released the Magic OS 9.0 for Honor 200 series in India, bringing new features and enhanced security. This update delivers crucial performance and security enhancements, including the February 2025 security patches, and introduces a slew of new AI features like AI Translate, AI Photo Editor, AI Notes.

The rollout of Android 15-based Magic OS 9.0 for Honor 200 series will be completed by 27th February for all HONOR 200 Pro devices and by 3rd March for all HONOR 200 devices. Some of the key new features introduced in this update include:

Enhanced Performance and Security: Incorporates the Android February 2025 security patches for enhanced system security. AI Translate: Real-time interpretation for meetings and lectures. Supports automatic language detection for seamless communication in business and travel. AI Notes: Voice-to-text and real-time translation. Allows users to automatically transcribe minutes of a minutes, supporting multiple languages and dialects, with a one-click summary feature. AI Photo Editor – Extract subjects from images, moving photos, and paused videos.

Eliminate unwanted images

Restore old or damaged faces

Expand images and apply AI-powered filters for creative enhancements

New Gesture Access: Pinch with two fingers on the home/lock screen for personalized space. Redesigned UI: New icons, cards, and Control Center for a fresh aesthetic.

The update was also released for Honor’s flagship Magic 6 Pro 5G back in January. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Honor X9c 5G in India soon. Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

As for the expected price, the X9c 5G should launch around the same price point as the Honor X9b 5G from last year, which began at Rs 25,999.