Smartphones Launching in August 2024: Pixel 9 Series, iQOO Z9s Series, and More

Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are all set to debut in August 2024, with a total of four devices leaked to consist of the series. These include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The specifications, promo materials, as well as the renders of the devices have all been leaked.

Out of all four, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the device packing the most powerful hardware, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a a 6.73-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 487 ppi, and 2050 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Further, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage options. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/2.8 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 48-megapixel Samsung GNK primary f/1.68 wide-angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/1.95 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel IMX858 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.

Pixel 9 Series: Launch Date

The Google Pixel 9 series will launch globally on August 13 and then in India on August 14.

Pixel 9 Series: Expected Price

Leaks suggest that Pixel 9 will be priced at €899 (approx Rs 82,000) for the 128GB version and €999 (approx Rs 91,000) for the 256GB version. The Pixel 9 Pro will be priced starting at €1,099 (approx Rs 1,00,000) for 128GB, €1,199 (approx Rs 1,10,000) for 256GB, and €1,329 (approx Rs 1,21,000) for 512GB trim.