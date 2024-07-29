Smartphones Launching in August 2024: Pixel 9 Series, iQOO Z9s Series, and More

As July wraps up with major launches like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, August 2024 promises to be equally exciting with a slew of new smartphones set to debut. Some of the most anticipated launches are set to take place next month, and here’s a list of those devices.
1Google Pixel 9 series (Global Launch)
Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are all set to debut in August 2024, with a total of four devices leaked to consist of the series. These include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The specifications, promo materials, as well as the renders of the devices have all been leaked.
Out of all four, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the device packing the most powerful hardware, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a a 6.73-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 487 ppi, and 2050 nits of peak HDR brightness.
Further, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. You get 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage options. It runs on Android 15 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.
For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/2.8 telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom support, 48-megapixel Samsung GNK primary f/1.68 wide-angle primary camera and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX858 f/1.95 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel IMX858 camera for selfies and video chats.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.
Pixel 9 Series: Launch Date
The Google Pixel 9 series will launch globally on August 13 and then in India on August 14.
Pixel 9 Series: Expected Price
Leaks suggest that Pixel 9 will be priced at €899 (approx Rs 82,000) for the 128GB version and €999 (approx Rs 91,000) for the 256GB version. The Pixel 9 Pro will be priced starting at €1,099 (approx Rs 1,00,000) for 128GB, €1,199 (approx Rs 1,10,000) for 256GB, and €1,329 (approx Rs 1,21,000) for 512GB trim.
2iQOO Z9s Series (India Launch)
iQOO is also set to launch its Z9s series smartphones in August 2024, that will likely consist of the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro.
The iQOO Z9s smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED full-HD+ display with a punch hole design and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth functioning. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset and will run on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.
The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel camera. Additionally, it is expected to be equipped with a 5500mAh battery with support for fast charging. It could get up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
The Pro model will get the same display, battery, RAM, and storage as the standard model, but a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, paired with a 16MP selfie camera and a 50MP primary Sony sensor at the back, as per leaks.
iQOO Z9s Series: Launch Date
The iQOO Z9s series will launch in India on August 4.
iQOO Z9s Series: Expected Price
The iQOO Z9s is expected to cost below Rs 20,000 while the Z9s Pro could have a price tag below Rs 30,000.
3HMD Skyline (India Launch)
As we reported last week, the HMD Skyline is also set to launch in India in August 2024. The device debuted globally a couple of weeks ago.
The HMD Skyline sports an FHD+ 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB.
There’s a triple rear camera system, including a 108MP primary sensor with Hybrid OIS+EIS, LED flash, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 50mm portrait mode, 4Kvideo capture, and OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front with Autofocus support for selfies.
The handset is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support, 15W Qi2 wireless charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging as well. The device runs on Android 14 and will receive 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches.
For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, Galileo L1/L5 dual-band, GLONASS, BDS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The device is further IP54 rated and also gets stereo speakers for audio playback. It gets a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
HMD Skyline: Launch Date
The launch date of the HMD Skyline in India is unknown as of now. However, it is expected to debut by the end of August.
HMD Skyline: Expected Price
The HMD Skyline, as per our source, could be priced somewhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. However, an official confirmation by the brand is awaited.
4Vivo V40 Series (India Launch)
Vivo V40 series smartphones are also coming to India in August 2024. The Vivo V40 has already launched in markets outside India.
Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V40 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.
The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging, but the charger isn’t provided in the box. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port. It gets a Mono speaker and is IP68 rated as well.
The new devices will be the slimmest phones in their category to have a 5500mAh battery. The camera sensor details of the Pro model were also confirmed officially by Vivo, where it will have a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS amd Zeiss optics, a 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait camera. On the front, it will have another 50MP Zeiss group selfie camera.
Vivo V40 Series: Launch Date
The Vivo V40 series smartphones are launching in India on August 7, 2024 at 12PM IST.
Vivo V40 Series: Expected Price
The vivo V40 5G is priced at 599 Euros (approx Rs 53,645) in Europe. The India pricing of the same is expected to be lesser than the European pricing.
5Motorola Edge 50 5G (India Launch)
The Motorola Edge 50 5G will be launching in India in August 2024 and will join the existing lineup of Edge 50 series smartphones.
The Edge 50 5G will sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1900 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor. The Edge 50 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition (AE) paired with up to 256GB storage. The device will likely have 8GB and 12GB RAM options.
The Edge 50 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor which should likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 2MP sensor.
It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it should feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated and has a MIL-STD-810H certification.
Motorola Edge 50 5G: Launch Date
The Motorola Edge 50 5G will debuting in India on August 1.
Motorola Edge 50 5G: Expected Price
The Motorola Edge 50 5G could have a price tag of around Rs 20,000, which is a speculation based on the brand’s previous pricing trends.
6Poco M6 Plus (India Launch)
The Poco M6 Plus is coming to India next month. It is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 13 5G.
The Poco M6 Plus will sport a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition chipset.
The device gets 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a hybrid microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14.
For optics, there’s a 108-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung HM6 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm Headphonejack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an IR Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker. It is also IP53 rated.
Poco M6 Plus: Launch Date
The Poco M6 Plus will launch in India on August 1.
Poco M6 Plus: Expected Price
The Poco M6 Plus could begin at around Rs 14,000, keeping in mind the starting price of the Redmi 13 5G in India.