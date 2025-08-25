OnePlus Pad 3 India Sale to Begin September 5

OnePlus Pad 3 India sale date has been confirmed for early next month. The device already debuted globally back in June of this year and the specifications of the Indian model will remain identical. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new flagship tablet from OnePlus.

OnePlus Pad 3 India Sale Details

OnePlus Pad 3 India sale will begin September 5 at noon, according to the brand’s website, and the tablet will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB trims. Their pricing is yet to be revealed and we’ll be sure to update it as soon as the brand confirms it. The tablet will be available for purchase via OnePlus website, Amazon, OnePlus stores, and other major retailers in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colours.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a Resolution of 3392 × 2400 pixels, 315 PPI, and a peak brightness of 900 nits (HBM). The panel supports a 144Hz variable refresh rate (ranging between 144Hz and 30Hz) along with a 540Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm chipset paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. Buyers can choose between 12GB LPDDR5x or 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, coupled with 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

For optics, the Pad 3 sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for video calls. Audio is handled by an 8-speaker setup with Hi-Res certification, while USB Type-C also supports audio output.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), NFC, and 5G sharing support. The tablet measures 289.61 × 209.66 × 5.97mm, weighs 675g, and is powered by a massive 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging.