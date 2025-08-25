Google Pixel 10 Series First in the World to Support WhatsApp Satellite Calling

Google Pixel 10 series has now been confirmed to be the first set of smartphones in the world to support WhatsApp satellite calling. The functionality has been limited to sending SOS messages or for sharing location until now, when one will be able to make both voice and video calls on WhatsApp through satellite connectivity.

WhatsApp satellite calling support was announced by the Made by Google account on X, where the post read, “#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid. Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28.” August 28 is the date when the Pixel 10 devices start shipping to customers across the globe.

The feature essentially enables making or receiving WhatsApp video and voice calls even if cellular data is not available. It is unclear whether support for the same will also come to Pixel 9 series as those phones also support satellite connectivity.

Further, WhatsApp satellite calling will likely be limited the US as of now. Meanwhile, Google Maps and Find Hub recently also got support for live location sharing over satellite, suggesting Google is making its Pixel 10 series an all-rounder device that you can take everywhere with you without worrying about the mobile network availability.

Further, in related news to Google, the company recently introduced new agentic capabilities in AI mode that can help you get things done more easily. It also announced AI mode expansion to new regions, personalised AI mode results, and more.