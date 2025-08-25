Samsung to Bring One UI for Samsung Home Appliances

Samsung has announced that it will soon begin the rollout of One UI for Samsung home appliances, enabling a unified software experience across its devices. “As a part of this initiative, smart appliances will be receiving software updates for 7 years after launching, starting from 2024-launched home appliances being updated in September,” said the brand.
With One UI for Samsung home appliances, Samsung is unifying the user experience for the product categories of mobile devices, TVs and other appliances through the application of consistent design elements and functionality. This includes Apps & Services like Bixby, Gallery and Samsung TV Plus, which are being made available across various types of screens to enable seamless device interaction and media consumption.
Device Connectivity is also enhanced through SmartThings, integrating the home’s devices into a unified ecosystem with easy access to helpful services like Family Care, Pet Care and Home Care. When it comes to Common UI, users will get the benefit of familiar interfaces like Now Brief, which deliver personalized and relevant information at a glance. Now Brief offers family members a curated selection of useful content, including daily weather updates, family schedules, tailored recipes and home insights such as how much time is left on the washing machine.
Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung home appliances will be eligible for software updates for up to seven years after launching, starting from models launched in 2024. Beginning in September, eligible 2024 launched models will be receiving various software updates that bring enhancements in usability, intelligence and security. One UI for Samsung home appliances will bring the following new features:
- Knox Matrix, Samsung’s comprehensive security solution extending protection across devices based on private block chain technology, will be extended to Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators, washers and dryers, air conditioners, EHS and slide-in induction ranges launched in 2024. Screen-equipped models like the refrigerator with Family Hub or 9” screen and Bespoke AI washers with the 7” screen will also be receiving advanced protections like encrypted Credential Sync and Passkey support. These screen appliances will also be updated with the Knox Security dashboard provided on 2025 models, which allow users to easily monitor the security status of connected appliances in real time.
- Refrigerators with the Family Hub and 9” screens will benefit from the upgraded AI Vision Inside applied to 2025 products, which now supports the recognition of frequently used packaged foods in addition to a larger number of fresh foods. Bixby is also upgraded to support Voice ID, allowing it to recognize user voices and provide personalized experiences on shared devices. Users can also enable Bixby quickly and intuitively by simply double tapping on the screen.
- Service Expansion: Samsung TV Plus, supported on refrigerators with Family Hub, will also expand to Canada, Brazil and India in addition to the originally supported countries, and 7″-screen washing machines will support eight additional Indian local languages such as Bengali, Punjabi and Gujarati.
- Refined Interface: A refreshed One UI design — first seen on 2025 appliances — will come to 2024 models like refrigerators, washers, ranges and EHS products, offering intuitive navigation and region-specific settings.