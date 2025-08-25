Samsung to Bring One UI for Samsung Home Appliances

Samsung has announced that it will soon begin the rollout of One UI for Samsung home appliances, enabling a unified software experience across its devices. “As a part of this initiative, smart appliances will be receiving software updates for 7 years after launching, starting from 2024-launched home appliances being updated in September,” said the brand.

With One UI for Samsung home appliances, Samsung is unifying the user experience for the product categories of mobile devices, TVs and other appliances through the application of consistent design elements and functionality. This includes Apps & Services like Bixby, Gallery and Samsung TV Plus, which are being made available across various types of screens to enable seamless device interaction and media consumption.

Device Connectivity is also enhanced through SmartThings, integrating the home’s devices into a unified ecosystem with easy access to helpful services like Family Care, Pet Care and Home Care. When it comes to Common UI, users will get the benefit of familiar interfaces like Now Brief, which deliver personalized and relevant information at a glance. Now Brief offers family members a curated selection of useful content, including daily weather updates, family schedules, tailored recipes and home insights such as how much time is left on the washing machine.

Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung home appliances will be eligible for software updates for up to seven years after launching, starting from models launched in 2024. Beginning in September, eligible 2024 launched models will be receiving various software updates that bring enhancements in usability, intelligence and security. One UI for Samsung home appliances will bring the following new features: