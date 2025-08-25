Samsung Galaxy A07 Launched with a MediaTek Chipset

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy A07 in Indonesia as its cheapest smartphone of 2025. The new 4G handset is available in multiple variants and also packs an IP rating for dust and water resistance. Here’s everything to know about the new budget Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy A07: Price

In Indonesia, the Galaxy A07 is priced at IDR 1,399,000 (approx Rs 7,700) for the 4GB + 64GB model and can go up till IDR 2,299,000 (approx Rs 12,600) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. It is available in Green, Light Violet, and Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy A07: Specifications

The Galaxy A07 has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Processor which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256G of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion up to 2TB also.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy A07 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.