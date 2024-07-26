Google Pixel 9 Series AI and Software Features Leaked, Pixel Screenshots Feature Incoming

There’s quite little left which we do not know about the upcoming Pixel 9 series, which included the AI-based software features. However, a new leak changes that too, as it showcases the promo and marketing materials for the Google Pixel 9 series which includes the software features and the AI features we’d be seeing on the devices. Here’s what you can expect.

The leak comes from 91mobiles, who has access to the marketing materials of the Pixel 9 series. The leak also shows all the four colours of the upcoming Pixel 9 devices, including what appear to be gold, grey, black, and pink. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be made available in only two colours, gold and black.

As for the software features, the Pixel 9 series will have the circle to search feature where you can tap and hold on the navigation bar and then circle anything on your screen to search for more information about it. Further, the Pixel 9 series will come with a free year of Gemini Advanced access, something that was also confirmed via leaks earlier this month.

Then, it will also have access to Magic Editor, allowing you to enhance your old, as well as the new photos you click on your Pixel 9 series devices. Gemini would also be built in, allowing you to access it from any screen and then ask it questions in real-time. There’s a new feature dubbed Pixel screenshots, which “helps you save info that you want to remember later – like events, places and more.”

It is essentially a toned down version of Microsoft’s Recall feature, where you can take a screenshot of, say, a showpiece you want to give someone and attribute it to the person you want to give it to. Then, you can open Pixel screenshots later to recall the piece of information you may have forgotten, like in this case, the gift you’d want to give.

Next up, Crisis Alerts and SOS Emergency features that could be a part of the Personal safety app. It will allow you to send alerts for a nearby fire or flood, and as per the screenshots, the features will also help prevent scams, phishing, and malware attacks.

Additionally, as expected, Google promises seven years of security updates and major OS upgrades for the whole Pixel 9 series smartphone lineup in the leaked promo materials.

Finally, the leaked marketing materials also reiterate some of the previous leaks, such as the camera setups on the four devices, their displays, RAM, and the Processor they’ll be powered with, which is the Tensor G4.