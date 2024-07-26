HomeNewsGoogle Pixel 9 Series AI and Software Features Leaked, Pixel Screenshots Feature...

Google Pixel 9 Series AI and Software Features Leaked, Pixel Screenshots Feature Incoming

Google Pixel 9 series’ AI and software features have been leaked via a new report that contains the smartphones’ promo materials.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Pixel 9 AI software features

There’s quite little left which we do not know about the upcoming Pixel 9 series, which included the AI-based software features. However, a new leak changes that too, as it showcases the promo and marketing materials for the Google Pixel 9 series which includes the software features and the features we’d be seeing on the devices. Here’s what you can expect.

The leak comes from 91mobiles, who has access to the marketing materials of the Pixel 9 series. The leak also shows all the four colours of the upcoming Pixel 9 devices, including what appear to be gold, grey, black, and pink. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be made available in only two colours, gold and black.

Pixel 9 series AI features

As for the software features, the Pixel 9 series will have the circle to search feature where you can tap and hold on the navigation bar and then circle anything on your screen to search for more information about it. Further, the Pixel 9 series will come with a free year of Gemini Advanced access, something that was also confirmed via leaks earlier this month.

Then, it will also have access to Magic Editor, allowing you to enhance your old, as well as the new photos you click on your Pixel 9 series devices. Gemini would also be built in, allowing you to access it from any screen and then ask it questions in real-time. There’s a new feature dubbed Pixel screenshots, which “helps you save info that you want to remember later – like events, places and more.”

It is essentially a toned down version of Microsoft’s Recall feature, where you can take a screenshot of, say, a showpiece you want to give someone and attribute it to the person you want to give it to. Then, you can open Pixel screenshots later to recall the piece of information you may have forgotten, like in this case, the gift you’d want to give.

Next up, Crisis Alerts and SOS Emergency features that could be a part of the Personal safety app. It will allow you to send alerts for a nearby fire or flood, and as per the screenshots, the features will also help prevent scams, phishing, and malware attacks. 

Additionally, as expected, Google promises seven years of security updates and major upgrades for the whole Pixel 9 series smartphone lineup in the leaked promo materials.

Finally, the leaked marketing materials also reiterate some of the previous leaks, such as the camera setups on the four devices, their displays, RAM, and the they’ll be powered with, which is the Tensor G4.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.73-inch, 1344 x 2992 pixels
  • Front Camera42MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display8.0-inch main, 6.24-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP cover, 10MP main
  • Primary Camera48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP
  • Battery4560mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.