Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living 2023’ Event Set to Unveil New Products in India

Xiaomi, the Chinese multinational electronics company, has announced its ‘Smarter Living 2023’ event in India, which is set to take place on April 13th. The event promises to allow attendees to “enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a fully automated home.”

The invite is creating buzz among Xiaomi fans, with hints of new products being unveiled at the event. The invite suggests Xiaomi is likely to launch a range of new products at the upcoming ‘Smarter Living 2023’ event in India. It will include Air Purifier 4 series, a new Air Fryer, a new Robot Vacuum Mop, a new electric razor, and new smart TVs. Furthermore, the teaser image from the Smarter Living page provides additional hints about the launch of a new Air purifier and a new electric razor.

Last year, the company introduced several new products, including Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro, the Mi Notebook Pro, Ultra models, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, and Mi Running Shoes.

With the Smarter Living 2023 event, the company aims to showcase its commitment to delivering smart and efficient products that make everyday life easier for consumers.

The company’s focus on automation and smart home products has been traction in India, where the market for smart home products is rapidly growing. Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2023 event will provide a platform for the company to showcase its latest products.