Mi Smart Band 6 price slashed in India

Xiaomi has slashed the price of Mi Smart Band 6 in India. The Mi smart band 6 is the successor to the Smart Band 5 launched in China last year. It comes with a bigger AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring and a lot more.

Mi Smart Band 6 Price

The Mi Smart Band 6 was launched in India last year for Rs 3,499. The price in India has now been dropped by Rs 500. So the Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs 2,999. The new price is now reflecting on company’s website. However, the Mi Smart Band 6 is still priced at Rs 3,499 on Amazon India.

The Band 6 comes with a black coloured strap. In addition, customers can buy straps in four more colours, including Blue, Light Green, Maroon, and Orange. Users who already own a Mi Band can get a discount of Rs 500 on the Mi Smart Band 6.

Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display that is bigger than its predecessor. The display has a 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. It features over 80 customisable band faces. In addition, it packs a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days and a charging time of 2 hours.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Smart Band 7, RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition, Redmi Buds 4 series launched

There are many features, including 30 sports models where the band can auto-detect six activities, including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. In addition, the Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring and supports sleep tracking.

The band is also waterproof up to 50 metres. It offers Bluetooth v5.0 (BLE) connectivity, and supports both Android and iOS devices. The band can also show notification alerts for calls and messages. It also allows music control as well as camera remote shutter. It measures 47.4×18.6×12.7mm and weighs 12.8 grams.