Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i launched

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i in India. It will be available at an introductory price ofRs 2,999 in India from today at online and select offline stores.

The company claims that Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is quipped with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection (AI Human detection), and real-time two-way voice calling features.

It supports 1920*1080p megapixels full HD video and can capture 360° horizontal and 108° vertical views. It also has 940nm infrared LEDs to assist in video recording in low light.

The camera also offers 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology. The home security camera comes with a Xiaomi Camera Viewer App that allows the consumers to record videos and take snapshots. With the app support, the users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.