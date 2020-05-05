Advertisement

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 5:29 pm

While nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming earphones from Xiaomi, it seems that the new audio product from the company could take on the Realme Buds.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi 10 smartphone in India on May 8. Now the company will also launch its truly wireless earphones alongside on the said date.

India head Manu Kumar Jain has posted a 7 seconds video teaser on Twitter, which reveals that earphones will also launch alongside the Mi 10 smartphone on May 8.

 


However, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed which product it plans to launch in the Indian market but it could be Mi AirDots Pro 2 which was announced in China in September last year and in Europe as Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in March this year. Xiaomi also launched Mi AirDots Pro 2s wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 last month.

While nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming earphones from Xiaomi, it seems that the new audio product from the company could take on the Realme Buds Air, an affordable wireless pair of earbuds that sell for Rs 3,999.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with a 14.2mm drivers with a large composite dynamic coil that the brand delivers high-quality sound. It comes with a charging case that supports USB Type-C. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is claimed to deliver 14 hours of battery life and it takes one hour to get full charged.  

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and touch gestures for music playback, answering calls and enabling voice assistant. It comes with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection.

Talking of Mi AirDots Pro 2s, it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices. The earphones come with 14.2mm drivers and it supports various features like voice control and dual microphones array noise reduction technology. It automatically connects with the phone running MIUI when you open the case and pick up the earphones.

There is an infrared sensor as well for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them. The company claims to offer up to 5hours of standalone playback, 24 hours with the case. It comes with USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1 hour and has support for Qi wireless charging.


Tags: Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2s Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2

