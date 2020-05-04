Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108-megapixel camera to launch in India on May 8

Xiaomi Mi 10 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and is powered by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi has today announced that its Mi 10 smartphone with 108-megapixel camera will launch in India on May 8. This comes after the phone was recently teased to launch in India soon.

The launch date has been announced by Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain on his Twitter handle. The tweet reads "Mi fans, here's the date you all have been waiting for.#Mi10 is launching on MAY 8. And...we've more than the #108MP phone lined up for you. RT with #108MPIsHere if you are excited #Xiaomi".

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G was scheduled to launch in India on March 31. But the launch was postponed due Coronavirus crisis in the country. To recall, the Chinese tech giant launched the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China earlier this year.

According to a previous tweet by Manu, the phone will have ‘different pricing’ in India as compared to China due to factors like recent GST hike and depreciating rupee value and more. In Chine, the price starts at 3999 Yuan (Rs 42,385 approx.).

The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and is powered by a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

For the camera front, there is a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies for the front.