Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2s wireless earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2020 10:05 am

The Mi AirDots Pro 2s earphones come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output and feature touch controls which enables you to control volume and change tracks.
Apart from launching smartwatches for kids today, Xiaomi has also launched its latest true wireless earbuds Mi AirDots Pro 2s.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2s is priced at 399 yuan (Rs 4,275 approx.) and will go on sale on mi.com in China from April 9. It comes in White colour. Mi AirDots Pro 2s is the successor of the Mi AirDots Pro 2 that was introduced last year.

The Mi AirDots Pro 2s comes with Bluetooth 5.0 (LDHC/SBC/AAC codes) to connect to Android and iOS devices. The earphones come with 14.2mm drivers for better audio output and feature touch controls which enables you to control volume and change tracks. It also supports various features like voice control and dual microphones array noise reduction technology that claims to effectively reduce the environmental noise during calls and ensure HD voice call quality.

It automatically connects with the phone running MIUI when you open the case and pick up the earphones, but the company says that it has improved dual Bluetooth chip so that the latency between the headsets and the interference are reduced offering more stable connection.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro 2s

There is an infrared sensor as well for intelligent wear detection so it automatically pauses when you remove them. It features semi in-ear design to fit in the ear canal, making it comfortable to wear and doesn’t fall off easily.
 
The company claims to offer up to 5hours of standalone playback, 24 hours with the case. It comes with USB Type-C charging for the case to charge in 1 hour and has support for Qi wireless charging. Each headset weighs about 4.5 grams and the case weighs 52 grams.

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

