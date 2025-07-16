Ambrane MagSurge Qi2 Wireless Power Bank Launched in India

Ambrane MagSurge Qi2 Wireless Power Bank has been announced in India which also has MagSafe support. With a 10,000mAh capacity, the company says that “MagSurge is built to power daily life on the move, combining speed, safety, and convenience in a sleek, travel-friendly design.”

Ambrane MagSurge: Price, Availability

MagSurge is backed by a 6 months warranty, priced at Rs 1,999, and will be available in multiple stylish colours across Amazon, Flipkart, and multiple offline retail stores.

Ambrane MagSurge: Features

The MagSurge features a compact, lightweight polycarbonate body that’s easy to carry in bags or even pockets. Its minimalist form factor includes a built-in foldable stand, allowing users to comfortably stream, scroll, or take video calls hands-free while their device charges. “This feature makes it especially ideal for professionals, travellers, and content consumers on the go,” the company said.

Equipped with a BIS-certified 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery, MagSurge delivers 15W fast wireless charging and 22W wired charging via a USB-C port. It supports all compatible wireless devices, including smartphones, earbuds, and more, and comes bundled with a Type-C charging cable for added convenience.

Read More: Check out the Ambrane PowerLit Ultra power bank with 100W PD output

MagSurge’s MagSafe-compatible magnetic ring ensures perfect alignment with supported devices, reducing slips and optimising wireless charging efficiency. To ensure complete peace of mind, MagSurge is powered by Ambrane’s Proprietary SafeCharge Technology, protecting against overheating, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits. “Every unit undergoes rigorous quality testing to uphold Ambrane’s high standards of safety and durability,” the company notes.