Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch, Mi Air Purifier 3H, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and more announced

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new range of smart products during the launch of its Xiaomi Mi 10 series. The company has launched Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, Mi Air Purifier 3H, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi AIoT Router AC2350 during the launch event.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S comes with a price tag of EUR 549 (approx. Rs 46,000) and it will be available for purchase from June. The Mi Air Purifier 3H is priced at EUR 179.99 (approx. Rs 16,000) and it will available for purchase soon. The Mi Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at EUR 79.99 (approx. Rs 6,700), while the Mi AIoT Router AC2350 comes with a price tag of EUR 49.99 (approx. Rs 4,2000).

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch

Starting with the Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch, it comes with a 4K HDR display along with HDR10+ support and IPS display panel. It comes with 85 per cent NTSC colour gamut and also supports MEMC technology. The Smart TV is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. One can also access the host of apps like Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, YouTube and more.

The Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 TV operating system and it comes with in-built support for Chromecast and Google Assistant, which can be accessed via voice remote control. The Smart TV comes with two 10W speakers in a ported box. On the connectivity front, it supports three HDMI ports, three USB ports, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Xiaomi Mi Purifier 3H

The latest air purifier from Xiaomi comes with a True HEPA filter that it claims can capture 99.97 per cent of dust particles as small as 0.3-micron size. The air purifier comes with an OLED touch display that also offers AQI monitoring and it can be connected to a smartphone via Mi Home application.

The Mi Air Purifier 3H can deliver 6,330 litres of purified air per minute with a new air duct system and it is designed for a room of 45 square metres. It comes with a PM laser sensor that detects microscopic particles and reports changes in-room air quality in real-time. The air purifier can be operated using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.







Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Coming to the latest wireless earbuds, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with a 14.2mm drivers with a large composite dynamic coil that the brand delivers high-quality sound. It comes with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection. The Earphones 2 come with a double-tap gesture to control music, calls and voice assistant. It comes with a charging case that supports USB Type-C. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is claimed to deliver 14 hours of battery life and it takes one hour to get full charged.

Mi AIoT Router AC2350

Xiaomi Mi AIoT Router AC2350 comes with Qualcomm CPU for stable connection and it comes with WiFi speed of up to 2183Mbps. It also supports MU-MIMO for improved efficiency for multiple devices and it comes with seven external power amplifiers and seven independent antennas. It supports up to 128 devices.