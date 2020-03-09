Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite starts receiving Android 10 update

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was launched back in 2018 with Android Oreo.

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite smartphone. The Mi A2 Lite was launched back in 2018 with Android Oreo. Later the phone received Android Pie update.

The information about the update was confirmed by moderators and the Mi A2 Lite Management Team on the MIUI forum. The update with version number V11.0.2.0.QDLMIXM is hitting selected devices at the moment. A wider rollout is expected soon after no bugs are found. to follow if no issues are discovered.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite customers will get to taste the latest features of Android 10. Users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app with a single tap. Other small features in the update include support for direct audio streaming to hearing aid devices, gender-inclusive emoji, and new enterprise features.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite sports a 5.84-inches Full HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset along with Adreno 506 GPU. It has 3GB /4GB of RAM and storage up to 64GB.

The phone has dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery and it now runs on Android 10, which is based on Google's Android One programme.

Recently, Xiaomi pulled back Android 10 update for Mi A3. After the update, the Mi A3 owners started complaining of issues such as boot looping, app crashes, unresponsive screen and problems with the fingerprint sensor, among other things. Users could not use the fingerprint reader even when the screen was on.

