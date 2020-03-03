Xiaomi pulls back Android 10 update for Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Advertisement

Xiaomi rolled out the Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone recently. But now soon after the release, the update has been pulled by Xiaomi due to some bugs and issues.



After the update, the Mi A3 owners started complaining of issues such as boot looping, app crashes, unresponsive screen and problems with the fingerprint sensor, among other things. Users could not use the fingerprint reader even when the screen was on.



In addition, PiunikaWeb reports that the company is now emailing users to confirm the rollout's been stopped. Xiaomi says that they are working on fixing these problems and the update will resume soon. As of now, there's no information on when the update will be made available again.



Now Xiaomi Mi A3 users will have to wait for a better and more stable version of Android 10 to roll out. The OS remains to be Android Pie for now.

After the Android 10, Xiaomi Mi A3 users will get to system-wide dark mode along with Live Caption, which will automatically caption videos, Family Link for Digital Wellbeing, new gesture-based navigation.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.



Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.





