Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 251 prepaid plan with 28 days validity

The Vodafone Idea Rs 251 data voucher comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 50GB of total data.

Vodafone Idea has launched Rs 251 prepaid plan for its customers. This comes after Airtel announced its Rs 251 prepaid plan recently. Reliance Jio was first to come up with a Work From Home plan and had announced Rs 251 plan.



The Vodafone Idea Rs 251 data voucher comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 50GB of total data. There are no other benefits like calling or SMS included with this pack. If you run out of your data, you can recharge your number with Rs 251 for additional data benefits.

To compare, Airtel plan 251 data voucher also offers 50GB of data but it does not come with any validity of its own. This means that the pack is an add-on to the current prepaid plan and the validity will be the same in the base plan. Reliance Jio Rs 251 pack also comes with 50GB of data with a validity of 30 days with no voice calling facility.

The voucher is only available in select telecom circles like Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), and UP East, reports TelecomTalk. The plan, however, is still not available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP West, and West Bengal.





Vodafone Idea earlier revised its Rs 98 recharge plan to offer double data benefits. The revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 12GB high-speed data benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 6 GB of high-speed data with 28 days validity.

Previously, Vodafone Idea introduced a new value-added prepaid plan of Rs 29 for its customers. The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime and 100MB of data to the customers with a validity of 14 days. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls.