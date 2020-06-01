Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 251 prepaid plan with 28 days validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 11:49 am

Latest News

The Vodafone Idea Rs 251 data voucher comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 50GB of total data.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has launched Rs 251 prepaid plan for its customers. This comes after Airtel announced its Rs 251 prepaid plan recently. Reliance Jio was first to come up with a Work From Home plan and had announced Rs 251 plan.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 251 data voucher comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 50GB of total data. There are no other benefits like calling or SMS included with this pack. If you run out of your data, you can recharge your number with Rs 251 for additional data benefits.

 

To compare, Airtel plan 251 data voucher also offers 50GB of data but it does not come with any validity of its own. This means that the pack is an add-on to the current prepaid plan and the validity will be the same in the base plan. Reliance Jio Rs 251 pack also comes with 50GB of data with a validity of 30 days with no voice calling facility.

Advertisement


The voucher is only available in select telecom circles like Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), and UP East, reports TelecomTalk. The plan, however, is still not available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP West, and West Bengal.

Vodafone Idea earlier revised its Rs 98 recharge plan to offer double data benefits. The revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 12GB high-speed data benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 6 GB of high-speed data with 28 days validity.

 

Previously, Vodafone Idea introduced a new value-added prepaid plan of Rs 29 for its customers. The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime and 100MB of data to the customers with a validity of 14 days. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls.

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 recharge plan revised to offer double data benefits

Vodafone Idea partners with PayTM to recharge using valid UPI ID

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea Rs 251 Vodafone Idea prepaid plans operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tata Sky launches new offer on Tata Sky Binge+ with 6 months of Tata Sky Binge subscription for free

Tata Sky Binge partners with ShemarooMe to offer its subscribers access ShemarooMe’s content library

ACT Fibernet to increase broadband plan prices from June 1

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies