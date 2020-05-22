Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 11:36 am

Latest News

The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new value-added prepaid plan for its customers in India. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 29 and it is currently available in Delhi circle. 

 

The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime to the customers. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls. The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers. Furthermore, the plan comes with a validity of 14 days. 

 

The new plan is available on both Vodafone and Idea website. Users can go to the website or app to make the recharge of this new plan. Interestingly, the pack earlier used to offer national, local and roaming calls at 30 paise per minute and it was available with a validity of seven days. 

 

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has removed double data offer on Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. The Vodafone website has now been updated and now the double data benefit on these plans has now been removed.

 

Earlier Vodafone Idea was offering double data benefits on Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs. Now the double data benefits are only applicable on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans.

 

The Vodafone Idea Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB per day data will no longer get additional data benefits. On the other hand, Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 prepaid plans that come with 2GB data per day are getting data benefits of additional 2GB data per day.

 

 

Vodafone Idea provides 10 days of ration kits to 3000 families

Vodafone Idea introduces voice based contactless recharge at retail outlets

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

Latest News from Vodafone

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone prepaid pack Idea prepaid pack Vodafone Idea Rs 29 plan Vodafone Rs 29 plan Idea Rs 29 plan operator news

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Excitel Broadband offers 'Work from Home' data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies