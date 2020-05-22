Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers.

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new value-added prepaid plan for its customers in India. The pack comes with a price tag of Rs 29 and it is currently available in Delhi circle.

The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime to the customers. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls. The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers. Furthermore, the plan comes with a validity of 14 days.

The new plan is available on both Vodafone and Idea website. Users can go to the website or app to make the recharge of this new plan. Interestingly, the pack earlier used to offer national, local and roaming calls at 30 paise per minute and it was available with a validity of seven days.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has removed double data offer on Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. The Vodafone website has now been updated and now the double data benefit on these plans has now been removed.

Earlier Vodafone Idea was offering double data benefits on Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs. Now the double data benefits are only applicable on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB per day data will no longer get additional data benefits. On the other hand, Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 prepaid plans that come with 2GB data per day are getting data benefits of additional 2GB data per day.