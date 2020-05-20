Advertisement

Airtel introduces Rs 251 data voucher, revises Rs 98 plan

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 11:23 am

The company has also revised the Rs 98 prepaid data voucher in the country.

Bharti Airtel has launched a new data voucher recharge for its customers in India. The company has also revised the Rs 98 prepaid data voucher in the country. 

 

To start with a Rs 251 data voucher, users will now get 50GB of data. The data voucher does not come with any validity of its own. This means that the pack is an add-on to the current prepaid plan and the validity will be the same in the base plan. Furthermore, the company has also revised the Rs 98 pack once again. The prepaid plan now comes with 12GB of data. The pack earlier offered 6GB of data. The add-on pack now comes with no native validity, meaning that the pack depends on the current validity of the base plan. 

 

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched a new annual recharge plan of Rs 2498 for its prepaid users in India. The new plan comes with a validity of 365 days. The new Rs 2498 prepaid plan is now listed on the Airtel website and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. 

 

Other benefits include a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like anti-virus protection for their phones, free Hellotunes, and 28 days worth of free classes from Shaw Academy. Cashback of Rs 150 on FASTag is also a part of the plan

