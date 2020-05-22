Vodafone Idea Rs 98 recharge plan revised to offer double data benefits

Vodafone Idea revised plan is now listed on Vodafone site as well as Idea site.

Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan is now offering 100 percent more data benefits now. The revision comes after Airtel also revising its Rs 98 prepaid plan recently.



The revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 12GB high-speed data benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 6 GB of high-speed data with 28 days validity.



Vodafone Idea revised plan is now listed on Vodafone site as well as Idea site. Users can go to the website or app to make the recharge of this new plan.



Earlier Airtel revised the Rs 98 prepaid data voucher. The prepaid plan now comes with 12GB of data. The pack earlier offered 6GB of data. The add-on pack now comes with no native validity, meaning that the pack depends on the current validity of the base plan.



Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has introduced a new value-added prepaid plan of Rs 29 for its customers and it is currently available in Delhi circle. The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime to the customers. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls. The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers. Furthermore, the plan comes with a validity of 14 days.









