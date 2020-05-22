Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 recharge plan revised to offer double data benefits

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 1:55 pm

Latest News

Vodafone Idea revised plan is now listed on Vodafone site as well as Idea site.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan. The plan is now offering 100 percent more data benefits now. The revision comes after Airtel also revising its Rs 98 prepaid plan recently.

The revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 12GB high-speed data benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 6 GB of high-speed data with 28 days validity.

Vodafone Idea revised plan is now listed on Vodafone site as well as Idea site. Users can go to the website or app to make the recharge of this new plan.

Earlier Airtel revised the Rs 98 prepaid data voucher. The prepaid plan now comes with 12GB of data. The pack earlier offered 6GB of data. The add-on pack now comes with no native validity, meaning that the pack depends on the current validity of the base plan.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has introduced a new value-added prepaid plan of Rs 29 for its customers and it is currently available in Delhi circle. The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime to the customers. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls. The pack also offers 100MB of data to the customers. Furthermore, the plan comes with a validity of 14 days.




Vodafone Idea provides 10 days of ration kits to 3000 families

Vodafone Idea introduces voice based contactless recharge at retail outlets

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone prepaid pack Idea prepaid pack Vodafone Idea Rs 98 plan Vodafone Rs 98 plan Idea Rs 98 plan operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies