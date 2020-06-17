Vodafone Idea 251 prepaid plan now available in all circles

The operator is offering the plan in all circles.

Vodafone Idea recently announced the launch of its new Rs 251 Work From Home prepaid plan for its customers in India with availability in limited circles. Now, the operator is offering the plan in all circles.

The Rs 251 prepaid plan was earlier available in circles like Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), and UP East. Now, the plan is available in UP West, Rajasthan, North East, Karnataka, Assam and more. With this, the prepaid plan is now available across all 23 telecom circles in which Vodafone Idea operates.

Coming to prepaid plans benefits, the pack offers 28 days of validity and it comes with 50GB of total data. There are no other benefits like calling or SMS included with this pack. If you run out of your data, you can recharge your number with Rs 251 for additional data benefits.

Vodafone Idea earlier revised its Rs 98 recharge plan to offer double data benefits. The revised Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 12GB high-speed data benefits. The validity of the plan is 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 6 GB of high-speed data with 28 days validity.

Previously, Vodafone Idea introduced a new value-added prepaid plan of Rs 29 for its customers. The Rs 29 value pack offers Rs 20 Talktime and 100MB of data to the customers with a validity of 14 days. The pack comes with a special call rate of 2.5 paise per second for voice calls.