Vivo V30 Series India Launch: What Should You Expect?

Vivo announced the second V30 series smartphone last week, called the Vivo V30, and it seems like the brand could soon be unveiling the whole lineup, including in India. A new set of developments suggests that the Vivo V30 series India launch is nearing, and here’s everything you’d want to know about it.

Vivo V30 Series: Launch Timeline

The report comes from MySmartPrice according to whom the Vivo V30 series will launch in the India in March. The report also reveals that the V30 series will come with a “ZEISS co-engineered camera system designed specifically for the Indian market”.

Vivo V30 Series: Specs

We already know what the Vivo V30 would sport, including a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2800 nits peak brightness, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip powers the V30.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.

As of now, we don’t see any Zeiss co-branding for the cameras in the V30 and Vivo generally uses ZEISS camera system in its X-series flagships. However, the MySmartPrice report also suggests that Vivo will change that tradition, where the V30 series will make use of a ZEISS Co-Engineered Camera System, making them the first V-series devices to do so.

Furthermore, yesterday, the V30 Pro was also spotted on the popular Geekbench database, where the smartphone scored 1045 in the single-core test and 3637 in the multicore test. The listing also revealed that the V30 Pro will get a Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 14 out of the box.

As per leaks, it will also get a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution display with a 120Hz refresh, which we are assuming will be the same panel as the V30. For cameras, it should get a 50MP IMX920 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP IMX663 telephoto sensor with 2x Optical Zoom at the rear.

The front will have another 50MP selfie sensor. The V30 Pro could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and the handset could be IP54 rated as well. It should run on FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14. Basically, the handset could share identical specifications with the Vivo S18 Pro, except for the chipset and the upgraded telephoto sensor. The Vivo V30 Lite is also a part of the lineup which was launched back in December.

Vivo V30 Series: Price Range

While there have been no official confirmation or any leaks regarding the price range of the V30 series smartphones so far, we feel Vivo could price them above Rs 30,000 considering the brand’s past trend. This is purely an assumption based on Vivo’s previous launches.